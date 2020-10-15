MIAMI – The COVID-19 pandemic has struck again, as the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual Boo Ha Ha parade and Sweet Street have been canceled for 2020 in Miami.

“After careful evaluation and consultation with our board of directors, Miami Public Schools superintendent, and past participants in the annual Sweet Street and Boo Ha Ha Parade regarding the health and safety of our children, the MRCC and the Friends of the Coleman have made the difficult decision to cancel Sweet Street and the Boo Ha Ha Parade for 2020,” Cindy Morris, interim director – chamber operations, said.

Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus in the region, MRCC leadership felt this was the best way to protect area children and families during the pandemic.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for the children,” said Charlotte Howe, MRCC president. “But the consensus of community opinions agree that this crowded event for children may very well create an increase in cases throughout the school system and community and that it should be cancelled.”

Halloween trick or treating, however, has not been cancelled.

Parents will still be able to take their children treating throughout the community on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Any organization, church, or neighborhood planning to do a special activity or event for Halloween should contact the MRCC via e-mail at cmorris@miamiokchamber.com or call 918-542-4481 to be included in a Halloween event listing that will be promoted via Facebook, e-mail, and the media.

“We thank everyone in advance for understanding that the chamber must do our part in keeping the virus exposure at a minimum,” said Morris. “We look forward to Sweet Street and the Boo Ha Ha Parade being back better than ever in 2021.”

As for the Veterans’ Day parade, the decision has reluctantly been made to cancel it also due to COVID-19 and the ongoing construction on Main Street. However, the chamber is seeking everyone’s help in honoring veterans in a different way in November.

From Nov. 1 through at least Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11, all residents and businesses in Miami are asked to participate in honoring local heroes by decorating their homes or businesses outside in red, white, and blue.

The annual Christmas parade, which will also honor area veterans, is still happening at this time.

It’s in the planning stages, including what route the parade will take.

One expected change will have the parade route flip will move the route from its regular staging area on Main Street and south to north on Main toward Goodrich Boulevard.