Loretta Ware of Columbus, Kansas passed from this life on Sunday October 11, 2020 at her home in Columbus, Kansas, she was 85.

Loretta was born on November 7, 1934 in Monarch, Oklahoma to Ray and Dorthy (Truesdell) Crawford. She attended Picher High School. She lived in Columbus for the last three years moving from the Picher Quapaw area. She married Clell Puzz Ware in 1982 and he preceded her in death January 10, 2018. She worked as an Inspector for Ace Electric Company. She enjoyed fishing, camping traveling and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed going to family gatherings.

She is survived by four daughters Debbie Wilson and husband Frank, Kathy Pryor and husband John, Terri Christmas and husband Ronnie, Jerri Burton and husband Dale and one sister Norma Lee Shephard and husband LeRoy also, four step-children Jerry Russel, Glenda, BLinda Smith and Stormy Ware. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, two bothers Raejean Crawford, LeRoy Crawford.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. on October 15, 2020 at Derfelt Funeral Home in Columbus, Kansas. Pastor Bobby Martin will officiate. Burial will take place at a later time at Greenlawn Cemetery south of Columbus, Kansas. The family has in trusted Derfelt Funeral Homes for arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.