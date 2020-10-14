GROVE — An Emmet, Arkansas, man suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle-truck collision Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the intersection of Highway 59 and E 590, three miles northwest of Grove.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Dodge, 43, collided with a 1995 Chevrolet truck driven by Mark Leflore, 46, of Eucha.

The wreck occurred when the cycle and truck collided at the intersection. Dodge was thrown 25 feet west of impact, landing in the eastbound lane of Highway 59.

The OHP report said Dodge was transported by Life Flight to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with leg injuries.

Leflore was not injured.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Carl Turner of the Delaware County Detachment He was assisted by Trooper David Watson of the Delaware County Detachment as well as members of Life Flight, GRDA, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Grove Fire Department and Hickory Grove Fire Department.