If walking is healthy, it can also be helpful for Grove’s social hospice, The Heavenly Angels House. The organization will hold its third annual fundraising walk on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Har-Ber Village from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The group's executive director, Cindee Kees, says the need for their services is great in the Grove area. The idea to establish the home first was conceived in February 2016. The local organization was officially incorporated in December 2017.

The non-profit organization is designed to provide a loving home to dying and terminally ill individuals It provides a comforting environment for the individual and their family in the final weeks of their illness so they can pass with dignity when the option to die at home is not possible.

They partner with local medical hospice agencies to relieve the care-giving and financial burden on family and friends and assist them in their grief journey. There is no cost for the services.

There are six similar homes operating in Oklahoma. Their goal is to provide an atmosphere where families can have peace during the final days of a loved one’s life.

The group plans to open their home in December 2021. Currently, the organization is fundraising to establish the home.

Kees says that the average stay in a social hospice is from two to 17 days. She notes “death is part of the normal life cycle and families deserve to be treated with respect and compassion.” The home is designed to lessen stress on the caregiver and the families as well as provide comfort.

The organization is seeking additional board members. More information on the group can be found both on Facebook (Heavenly Angels Inc.) and on their web page https://heavenlyangelshouse.org.