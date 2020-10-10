Many on the City Council and Industrial Board have expressed the need for a sign that looks not only professional, but that is of top quality for the new industrial park In Jay. A location for industrial business to locate in our community provides jobs and the possibility of sales tax dollars.

This week’s positive post is about our new Industrial Park located in Jay.

I will talk later in a different post about the Park itself, but today is about advertising the entrance.

As we move forward with this project, this is an important need.

Many on the City Council and Industrial Board have expressed the need for a sign that looks not only professional, but that is of top quality.

Thank you Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Councilman Harley Buzzard for providing funds for this purchase to the Jay Industrial Authority.

Industrial Authority member, Johnnie Earp is with me accepting the check from Councilman Buzzard.

If you see Councilman Buzzard, please extend your thanks.

I’m excited for our progress as we provide a location for industrial business to locate in our community, which provides jobs and the possibility of sales tax dollars.

Mayor Becki Farley