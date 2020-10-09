Model railroading is a hobby that has many interests that brings the club members together every week. For some it is the conversations and friendships, others are interested in the model building, scenery, electrical or woodworking aspects of this hobby.

How many have grown up with a toy train running under the family Christmas tree or on your bedroom floor?

In fact, member Chuck Peterson said “the model train reminds me of my youth” plus he enjoys “visiting with fellow modelers and working on the layout,” as does Joe Wilite of Westville.

While many have, those toy trains sets have since expanded into a major hobby across America and the world.

Your nearest model railroad club is the Siloam Springs Model Railroad Club.

Though the current HO gauge model railroad is physically located in Westville, Oklahoma, the club originated in Siloam Springs, Arkansas around 16 years ago.

Location is important, but space with very low rent is more important and besides, the club now resides a block from the Kansas City Southern (KCS) main line.

Member Jack Regal says he likes the diversity of the hobby; the carpentry, electronics, scenery building and train operations.

He adds he comes for “the social aspect meeting with folks with the same hobby interests” with his favorite scene “the branch line section with the towns of Rexford and Greenfield.”

But most of all, running trains over the line or keeping the huge switch yard organized is what they all come together for.

Newest member, Mike Mingus, has been into trains since he was a kid.

He likes the “train operating, building and tearing down trains as they come and go, sorting the cars in the switchyard can be challenging, but a lot of fun.”

His favorite scene is “a fire watch tower on top of a mountain, surrounded by trees.”

The Siloam Springs Model Railroad is currently located in the back room of the Kris Kirk CPA office. Club members access the railroad club room thru the alley entrance with our sign over the back door.

With a space about 28 feet by 54 feet, the model railroad’s track is over 420 feet long.

The mainline is over 312 feet, the upper level has over 55 feet of single track, the branch line adds another 50 feet of single track, not including the switch yard, engine yard and all of the sidings.

The model railroad attempts to portray the real Kansas City Southern mainline from Kansas City, Kansas to New Orleans, Louisiana, a distance of approximately 850 actual miles.

With multiple towns and businesses in between, the model railroad includes Westville and Siloam Springs and it even has a replica model of the old Siloam Springs railroad station.

The Siloam Springs Model Railroad uses current hobby technology.

Unlike the old train sets that had one power box and ran off regular AC/DC electrical power, the clubs layout uses the latest Digitrax Digital Command Control (DCC) system.

The DCC system allows a model railroad layout to run multiple trains at the same time and in different directions.

Any member with a Digitrax controller can plug into the DCC system and activate any engine on the layout.

If you don't have a controller, no problem, just download the latest DCC app onto your smart phone and join us using the clubs Digitrax Wi-Fi connection.

That’s the way Regal operates the trains, is with his smart phone.

Whether your favorite railroad is the Kansas City Southern, Arkansas Midland, Union Pacific or railroads long past, steam or diesel, the Siloam Springs Model Railroad Club will fill your dreams of a great running HO model railroad.

Whether its multiple freight trains, the occasional passenger train or constant movement in the switch yard, something is always moving on the Siloam Springs Model Railroad.

For more information, contact Mike at 479-228-9181 or stop in for a tour and join the model railroad hobby.