Paul Henry Williams, age 95, of Miami, Oklahoma passed from this life on October 5, 2020, at his home.

Paul was born on October 19, 1924 at the family dairy farm in Mt. Vernon, Missouri to his parents, Frank and Lela Williams. Paul worked on the farm as a boy and graduated from high school in Mt. Vernon where he played football, basketball and ran track. After high school he attended Southern Missouri State Teachers College where he played football. He was united in marriage to Mary Sue Garinger on July 12, 1945 in Oakland, California while he was serving in the United States Navy during World War II. Paul retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1986, after working there for thirty years.

Paul’s love of sports continued as an adult and for many years he played fast-pitch softball as a southpaw pitcher. He also loved to bowl and play golf. Paul and Mary had just recently celebrated their seventy-fifth wedding anniversary. Paul was an active member for over sixty-three years at First Baptist Church Miami. He was also recognized for his work Deacon Emeritus as well as Sunday School Superintendent. Paul was also a volunteer at the local hospital for twenty-six years.

Paul is survived by his wife Mary Sue of the home, two children Marilyn Cheatwood and husband Carl of Miami, Oklahoma and Marla Heydt and husband Tim of Loveland, Colorado, five grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday October 10, 2020 at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Miami, Oklahoma. Reverend Rick Longcrier will officiate. The family asked that for their safety and for the safety of all attending that masks be worn at the service. A Celebration of life will also be held at a later date.

In lieu if flowers donations may be made in Paul’s name to First Baptist Church in Miami.

