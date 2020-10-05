MIAMI — Progress is being made on multiple projects in Miami, including Streetscape Phase 3 on Main Street.

Branco Enterprises has been working on Main Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues, according to Steve Graham, lab coordinator/construction inspector with Anderson Engineering of Joplin.

“The contractor has removed the existing asphalt and sub-base from the starting point on 1st Ave. Northwest to Main Street,” Graham said in an update to interim city manager Tyler Cline. “The new storm drain system has been installed on 1st Northwest, along with the installation of sidewalks and curb and gutters on both sides of 1st Ave. NW.”

Graham said an electrical system for new streetlights is in the process of being installed on 1st Ave. and Main Street to 2nd Ave.

Also, on Main Street, the contractor has removed the existing asphalt, sub base, and railroad ties between 1st and 2nd Avenues.

The new storm drain system, along with new sidewalks and curb and gutters are in the process of being installed at this time in the same area, Graham said. .

In a new water line project on East Central Avenue, the directional boring, and installation of 18-inch high-density polyethylene (HDPE) casing and 12-inch HDPE water line that passes underneath Tar Creek has been completed.

Graham said Asbell Excavating has trenched and installed 12-HDPE water line from approximately Sta. 153+00 to Sta. 143+00.