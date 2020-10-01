Update, 4:10 p.m.

MIAMI – One of two inmates that escaped from the Ottawa County Jail this morning has been captured.

Justin Eby was captured around midday but a search for the second escapee, Jerry Nichols continued.

Multiple law enforcement agencies with as many as 75 officers who are part of the Tri-State Case Squad were combing an area near Integris Miami Hospital, but were fanning out and saturated about a five-block area as well as around the Neosho River.

One of the pair faked a seizure and they both got away at the hospital, Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m.

A security guard at Integris Miami, Felipe Alaniz, spotted the pair and he was able to arrest Eby, but Nichols fled on foot north and then it was believed he went west, Floyd said.

Alaniz and maintenance tech Kyle Long apprehended Eby.

“We believe he is hunkered down somewhere hiding and they will come in contact with him real soon and get him back where he needs to be,” Floyd said.

They were wearing jail jump suits at the time they fled, but Floyd figured they ditched those.

Social media was used to get information out about the escape and that helped with the apprehension of Eby.

Floyd said Eby has had a long history of charges, including the current one for assault and battery with intent to kill on a police officer.

Walker, from Missouri, reportedly was being held on a probation violation.

Miami High School’s softball playoff games against Mannford today were postponed until Friday or Saturday due to safety concerns, according to athletic director Chad Davis.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College implemented a lockdown and all classes for the day have been cancelled.

"Students, faculty and staff are instructed to remain sheltered in place until further notice" according to a tweet by NEO.

Miami Public Schools superintendent Jeremy Hogan said all schools in the district have switched to virtual-only instruction today “to better ensure the safety of our staff, students and families.”

He said essential personnel and principals were on site at the schools as well as staff at the central office to field phone calls from parents/guardians.

Call 911 or 918-533-1243 if Nichols is spotted.

