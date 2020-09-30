Georgia Fay Burleson Schell, 69, of Wyandotte Oklahoma passed away on September 16th, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Joplin Missouri She was born June 18, 1951 on the border of Missouri -Oklahoma at home. She is survived by her husband Kenneth M. Schell of 49 years. Sister Hazel Burleson Morgan, spouse John C. Morgan. She was preceded in death by her father Sherman H. Burleson, mother Dorothy J. Rhine Burleson, brother, Oscar “Lee” Burleson, sister Gladys Nadine “Deanie” Burleson Hughes, brother Carl Burleson, sister Edna “Ginger” Burleson Morgan, Brother Walter H. Burleson.

Georgia owned and operated ABC Music from 1989 to 2005 in Tulsa Oklahoma. She was a certified dealer for Steinway and Son and also licensed vendor for the United States for Sam’s Club.

Services to be held at Wayside Assembly of God, 13500 Ok-10-Wyandotte, Oklahoma 74370 on September 23, 2020, viewing at 11:30 a.m. Service at 1 p.m.

Pastor Danny Burleson will officiate.

Burial will be at Wyandotte Indian Cemetery (Ok-10-Wyandotte, Oklahoma 74370)