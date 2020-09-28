MIAMI— Things are starting to take shape on construction at the new Miami High School and Nichols Upper Elementary sites.

“We are pretty happy with both Nichols and the high school,” Miami superintendent Jeremy Hogan said. “You are starting to see construction go up, which is a great sign. We’ve had a good stretch of favorable weather that has helped tremendously as well.

“Our construction management group of Brewer Construction has done a great job of being as efficient as possible, working with the various trades, how they are lining them up so there is no gap with days. We’re not going days without things happening, which is a very positive thing as well.

Hogan said there’s still a long ways to go “and that day of every new school year starts quicker than you want it to.”

He said there’s a tight window of time left: it’s hoped that construction will be completed in time for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Hogan said things are on track for the most part: rainy weather threw things behind some and one trade has to make a couple corrections

“It’s something that happens regularly in these projects,” he said. “That’s why we hire a construction manager to oversee and facilitate that process and they are great at communicating with us and keeping us abreast of the situation.”

He said several of the trades have been working weekends.

Miami voters passed a $19.03 million school bond issue in May of 2019 that covers the construction of a new two-story 22-classroom building that will house Miami High School and the addition and renovation of the current high school building to turn part of it into a new junior high.

Seventh and eighth grade students that currently attend Will Rogers Middle School will be moved to the MHS campus.

The work at Nichols Upper Elementary includes the addition of 10 classrooms for sixth graders who would have attended WRMS.

Walls of a safe room are going up at the high school site and girders have been placed at Nichols.

Hogan said one additional project that was just approved and is being coordinated by Neece Concrete Construction of Miami is the construction of a roadway on the east side of the high school to an provide better access to the old gym, the softball and football fields and the track.

“We’ve got a lot of things happening and a lot of good things for the school district and for the community,” Hogan said.

The new high school building which is going up west of Miami Activity Center will double classroom space and will be home to grades 9 through 12.

Also being funded by the bond issue is a new junior high entrance, expanded cafeteria seating, a snack bar, a new media center, a computer lab and a safe room capable of holding 1,200 people during severe weather.