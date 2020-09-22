Jerry Glenn Jensen, age 81, Grove, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jerry was born March 16, 1939 in Kinsley, Kansas to the late (father) James Jensen and (mother) Bridgett Naab Jensen.

Jerry was preceded in death by one son, Glenn Jensen; Son-in-law Jim Price; Mother in-law Agnes Kane; Father in-law Elbert Kane; Brother in-law Bill Kane and grandson Heath Jensen.

Jerry owned and operated Village Square Cleaners in Dodge City, Kansas for 19 years. Jerry & Rosalie moved/retired to Grove Oklahoma in 1996 where they purchased their dream home on the lake. Jerry enjoyed living on the lake fishing, gardening and taking his children and grandchildren on the lake for boat rides. Jerry & Rosalie later moved into the city of Grove, Oklahoma in 2013.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rosalie Jensen; Sister, Dorthy Jensen Barnes, Nesbit, Mississippi; son, Robert Jensen and Partner, Robert Bonfiglio, Van Nuys California; daughter, Mindy Price, Grove, Oklahoma; Daughter-in-law, Paula Jensen, Dodge City, Kansas; Brother & Sister in-laws, David Kane & Janice Kane, Dodge City, Kansas and Darlene Byrum & Dean Byrum, Grove, Oklahoma. Five grandchildren, Derek Jensen & Wife Natalie, Lawrence, Kansas, Blaise Jensen Dewell & Husband Brian, Derby, Kansas, Jennifer Price, Galena, Kansas, Steffanie Price, Grove, Oklahoma & Caitlin Price, Grove, Oklahoma.

Six great grandchildren, Rylee, McKenzie, Summer, Sawyer, Jamison and Eliza.

Celebration of life for Jerry will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 a.m., in the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Grove, Oklahoma.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, Oklahoma.