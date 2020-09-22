Jay Dee McKee, age 64, passed away at 8:45 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home following an illness.

J.D. was word March 1, 1956 in Columbus, Kansas. His parents were George and Virginia (Spencer) McKee. He was a lifetime resident of Columbus.

He was very active in rodeo sports. He traveled the ACRA Rodeo circuit. For a number of years, he worked for Thunderbolt Rodeo Productions as a pick-up man. He also raised cattle.

Surviving is one sister, Joni Harrington, Columbus, Kansas and his close friend Jackie Newberry, Columbus, Kansas.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23 at Derfelts Funeral Home, Columbus, Kansas.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Derfelt Funeral Home. Wendell Abbott will officiate.