Theodore E. (Ted) Dappen, age 82, passed from this life on September 15, 2020 in Joplin, Missouri.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Grace Harbor Baptist Church, under the direction of Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.

View the full obituary at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com