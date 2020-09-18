Helen Ferrell, 89, formerly of Welch, Oklahoma, passed away September 16, 2020 in Temple Terrace, Florida. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Welch Cemetery. Services entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.
