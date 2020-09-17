Five years ago Henry Magee, pastor of Crossties Cowboy Church in Kansas, Oklahoma approached the Delaware County Commissioners to ask why there were no plans for a Patriot Day program.

So the Commissioners asked him to put something together to mark the day.

Every year since then, Magee has had a Patriot Day program, at noon, on the Delaware County Courthouse lawn, to remember the day and the sacrifices made.

Patriot Day was approved by the U.S. Congress, 407 to 0, to forever mark the attack on the United States, September 11, 2001, when Islamic terrorists flew planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

A third attack planned for flying a plane into the White House was thwarted when the passengers on the flight rushed the cockpit and the plane crashed into a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

On that day, Islamic terrorists from al-Qaeda killed 2996 people.

The day is remembrance, not only for those who perished that day, but also for those who suffered injuries and those who gave all since then, in service to the country, their states and communities.

The Jay High School band, represented by Director Aaron Thomas on the baritone (baby tuba), John Freeman on the trumpet and Dyllen Hern on the French horn, provided music for the program.

Different area pastors led everyone in prayer.

Joe Wilkerson, pastor at New Hope in Jay and chaplain for the Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol prayed for the U.S Military.

Rick Thomas, pastor at Zena First Baptist led in prater for America.

Tony Stottlemyre, pastor for First Baptist in Jay prayed for Oklahoma and Eric Armstrong, pastor at First Baptist in Leach prayed for Delaware County.

Miles Harris, also from First Baptist in Jay, led the prayer for schools, youth and families.

Bryce Bailey from Lowery Free Will Baptist prayed for pastors and churches in Oklahoma.

Terry Wolford, pastor for First Baptist Church in Kansas and a Sheriff’s Dept. Chaplain prayed for first responders.

The service ended with the Head Chaplain for the Delaware County Sheriff’s department, Larry Moore, offering the closing prayer.

Next year Patriot’s Day lands on a Saturday and plans are already being formulated for a larger program, to fill the courthouse lawn, marking the 20th anniversary of the attack for all of Delaware County.