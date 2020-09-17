As the Department of Transportation continues with its plans to five-lane Highway 69 from the northside of Sailboat Bridge north to Highway 125 at Buffalo Ranch, one concern is the intersection at South 250 Road on the south side of Cherokee Casino.

The intersection is dangerous both in terms of alignment and in terms of the amount of traffic. Currently east and westbound vehicles on South 250 Road have a stop sign. There is a great deal of traffic both turning west toward Monkey Island and the county disposal center as well as east to both the convenience store and to residential developments.

During Tuesday’s Grove’s city council meeting, Councilman Ivan Devitt noted that in order for the Department of Transportation to fix the alignment and place a stoplight at the intersection, there would have to be an entity that would agree to maintain the right-of-way and be responsible for the stoplight itself.

The town of Grove is the only entity that could take on those responsibilities. City Manager Bill Keefer suggested that it be discussed at the Oct. 6 council meeting noting that there are lot of issues that need to be discussed in detail before any action could be undertaken.

The council asked Keefer to put the issue on the agenda for the next meeting so that the council could learn about the many issues that are involved.

In other actions, the council spent the majority of its time discussing the future of several dilapidated structures. Properties under discussion included 615 S. Cherokee, 102 Lennel Dr, 301 E Fifth St, 1023C S. Cherokee St., 505 S. Grand and 609 S. Cherokee. Several council members expressed concern that these properties had been the subject of several prior discussions. City Manager Keefer suggested that the properties be placed on the next council agenda for action on demolition with the opportunity for owners to demonstrate progress or have the council agree to take action to clean up the lots. That suggestion was approved.

The council also accepted an Emergency Operations Plan developed by Frank Close, a firefighter and the Emergency Management Officer.

The council also agreed to establish a budget line for the COVID-19 CARES funding. The city wants to be sure the money is tracked and not used for reoccurring expenses. The city has received a total of about $374,00 that have several requirements before they can spend the funds. Council members indicated they would like to see the money used for capital needs.

The council also set the dates for the delayed spring cleanup for Oct. 5 to 9.