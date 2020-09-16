AFTON — One person was killed and another injured in an auto-semi collision on U.S. 60 at County Road 520 in the Afton city limits here Tuesday, Sept. 15.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Theodore Dappen, 86, of Afton, was pronounced dead by operating room personnel at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The OHP report said Dappen, driving a 2001 Oldsmobile, was westbound on U.S. 60 and slowed to make a turn onto southbound County Road 520.

A 2020 Volvo truck driven by Sukhveer, 27, of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, hit Dappen from the rear.

A passenger in Dappen’s car, Cleo Reed, 55, of Carroll, Texas, was transported by Miami Integris EMS to Freeman Hospital, where he was treated and released with head, trunk internal and leg injuries.

Sukhveer was not injured.

The accident was investigated by Probationary Trooper Coleman Younger of the Ottawa/Craig County detachment of Troop L. Field Training Trooper Chris Garner of the Ottawa/Craig County detachment of Troop L and Trooper Eddie Rose of the Will Rogers Turnpike detachment of Troop XA assisted him.