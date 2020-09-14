SATANTA - Louise Johnston, 92, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Newton Medical Center in Newton, Kansas. (When told she didn’t act like she was 92, she would respond, “I don’t know how to act, I’ve never been 92 before!”)

Louise was born April 2, 1928 near Neosho, Missouri to James Elbert and Almedia (Barclay) Wilson. She was united in marriage to Gordon Johnston on March 8, 1947 at Columbus, Kansas. At the time of Gordon’s death they had been married 68 years and 10 months.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Eugene Johnston and wife Diana; granddaughter, Kelli Jo Goree; great-grandson, Leslee Goree; her daughter, Patricia Louise Salsbery and husband Larry; granddaughter, Christina Ruiz; great-grandson, Cale Hayden Ruiz; and brothers, Dale Wilson and wife Margie and Bob Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Johnston; a grandson, Kyle Aaron Johnston; a great-grandson, Daniel Joseph; three sisters, Evelyn Prater, Mary Martin, and Juanita Silcox; and three brothers, Lloyd Wilson, Bill Wilson, and James Eugene Wilson.

A day of visitation will be held at Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1547 Road 190, Sublette, Kansas on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Olympus Cemetery at Grove, Oklahoma on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Face masks are highly encouraged. A Celebration of Life for Louise will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, American Cancer Society, or donor’s choice in care of Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1200, Sublette, Ks 67877. Condolences may be left at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com