MIAMI — The annual Designs of Autumn FestiFall celebration will kick off Thursday, Oct. 1, in downtown Miami and run through Oct. 3.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, will be the FestiFall Crab Boil at the Civic Center. There will be a social time at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. dinner.

Tickets are $40 each or $350 for a reserved table for eight. Early bird pricing ends Sept. 18 and no tickets will be sold after Sept. 25. There will be a choice of a chicken dinner or the crab boil.

On Friday, Oct. 2, will be the Miami High School Homecoming beginning at 7 p.m. at NEO A&M College’s Red Robertson Field.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, there will be a full day of events downtown including a sidewalk sale, car show, art market, the Mudville Push/Pull Classic, a children’s pumpkin art patch, the MHS basketball booster chili cookoff, the “Running With the Bulldogs,” and live entertainment, which will be announced.

“We are excited that we are going to be able to host FestiFall this year. The committee has taken a lot of things into consideration to make it safe and enjoyable for everyone,” said Charlotte Howe, CEO and President of the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) and the Miami Area Economic Development Service.

A car show runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the entry fee is $10 if paid by Sept. 24 or $15 after that date. Judging will be held at 1 p.m. and awards will be given at 2 p.m. There will be dash plaques, door prizes, and other awards, including King of Show, People’s Choice Vintage Campers, and a Pin-up Contest at 11 a.m.

There will be awards for the top three in each class: Rat Rod, Bikes, Competition, 55 & Older, 55 – 80, 81 – 99, 2000 – current, and Valve Cover Drags (adults and children).

The car show is sponsored by Hot Rod Central of Miami, Thulin Automotive and Blacksheep Designz.

The FestiFall Sidewalk Sale will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and run until 3 p.m. with merchants and arts and crafts vendors. Downtown businesses may sign up and set up in front of their business.

All other vendors will be assigned a location downtown on Main Street.

There is no charge to registered Ottawa County businesses. All other entries require a $25 vendor fee and registration by Sept. 25.

Vendors must provide their own power cords, tables, chairs, and tents.

The Running With the Bulldogs will take place at 9 a.m., hosted by the Animal Welfare & Adoption Agency.

An art market, hosted by the Miami Arts & Humanities Council, begins at 10 a.m. at 11 S. Main Street.

Also at 10 a.m. will be the Mudville Push/Pull Classic (deadlift, bench press and clean competition), hosted by Five Alarm Athletics.

The kids’ activities start at 11 a.m. with a magician or a pumpkin art patch hosted by the Miami Public Library.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be the MHS Basketball Booster Chili Cookoff at the First National Bank parking lot, featuring Native American exhibits and live entertainment throughout the day.

Tasting kits will be available for purchase by the public.

This year’s FestiFall is sponsored by the MRCC, the TTCU Federal Credit Union, the GRDA, Welch State Bank, First National Bank & Trust of Miami and Westco Home Furnishings.

For more information, contact the chamber at 11 S. Main Street in Miami, call 918-542-4481, or log onto www.miamiokchamber.com.

You can also e-mail info@miamiokchamber.com or visit the chamber Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiRegionalChamberofCommerce/