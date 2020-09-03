FAIRLAND – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at a home off east U.S. 60 in Fairland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an unknown disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim has been identified as Alicia Williams, who died the result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to an OSBI release, the investigation led to a juvenile female being the suspect and she was taken into custody.

Charges against the suspect are pending, the OSBI release said.