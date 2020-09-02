Entertainment

‘Tiger King’ sent Ochelata man in search for truth

When Jack “Ripper” Smith began watching “Tiger King”, he thought it was satirical.

Within weeks, the Bartlesville-area resident would understand the details of the very real missing Florida millionaire and big cat industry feud at the center of the popular Netflix docuseries more than many of the show’s fans — in fact, he would play a consequential role in how things unfolded beyond where the eight-episode limited series left things.

“It’s a crazy story when you think about it,” Smith said. “This guy who lives out south of Bartlesville in the country who is going up against the most hated person in the country, Carole Baskin, trying to help the family of Don Lewis get justice.”

“You would think some high-profile agent who would manage famous people would be doing this, but nope. It’s a Youtuber.”

The true crime series, released March 10, explores the long-time feud between Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, former owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and Carole Baskin, founder of Tampa, Florida, animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue.

In the show, Maldonado-Passage and other big cat industry players implicate Baskin in the 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis, her husband and co-owner of the animal sanctuary, then known as Wildlife on Easy Street.

Lewis left behind more than $5 million in assets and was survived by three daughters, a son and ex-wife Gladys Lewis Cross, who have also voiced suspicion of Baskin.

Baskin did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

Smith, an activist and Youtube creator who has done research on wrongful convictions previously, felt moved by the Lewis family’s loss and lack of closure. He assembled a small group of friends and fellow armchair detectives to research the case.

Local Business

Farmers Market still drawing patrons

From yellow squash to honey, the Bartlesville Farmers Market is the source for the freshest produce straight from area fields and beehives.

The market may have started a month later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but people haven’t stopped coming by Frank Phillips Park from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, said Mike Melton, president.

In fact, the market set a record high attendance for its season grand opening in June, he said. The market averages around 800 customers per week.

“We put really stretched the market out so that there is a good amount of space between vendors and we made a one-way entrance so that people aren’t bunched up,” Melton said. “We noticed there is a steady stream all throughout the day.”

He said the board of directors was careful to follow health guidelines and even instituted a drive-through where people can give their lists to a market worker who will fill it as they wait. This season, they canceled the live music and bingo that usually goes along with the weekly event.

“We are trying to do nothing that would make people congregate,” he said.

The market continues to bring an abundance of fresh vegetables to customers each week, but that will begin to taper off in a few weeks as the season’s harvest ends. But there will still be a lot of baked goods, soaps, honey and other products to choose from.

Washington County Sheriff Election

Owen tops Fesler in GOP runoff

Incumbent Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen was glad that he and challenger Jeff Fesler managed to make it through a primary election and ensuing runoff without resorting to harsh political tactics.

“Jeff is a fine man and we’re still friends, just like we were before,” Owen said after results were tallied in Tuesday night’s Republican runoff.

Owen finished with 3,003 (62.5%) of the votes cast, while Fesler received 1,805 votes (37.5%).

“I think the campaign went very well,” Owen said Tuesday night from a watch party at the Heritage Theater in Dewey. “I think we ran a clean campaign, and Mr. Fesler ran a clean campaign. I am proud of that. These things sometimes go the other way.”

Owen and Fesler gained the most votes among four candidates on the June 30 primary ballot and advanced to the runoff. With no challengers in the fall primary election, Owen earns a four-year term.

Owen was appointed in January 2019 by the county to serve as sheriff. A graduate of Bartlesville’s College High School and Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Owen has worked in law enforcement since 1985 in positions with local police and sheriff’s departments.

He said among his goals is to continue working to reinstate the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program in local schools.

“We need to teach the kids the importance of making good decisions,” he said.

He also said he will continue to run the Sheriff’s Office with “a high level of transparency.”

Fesler, a Bartlesville High School graduate, owns Peper Fence Co. and The Country Bumpkin Pumpkin Patch. He also had a long career as a public servant who worked with several law enforcement agencies and served as a firefighter and EMT.

Fesler was gracious in defeat Tuesday night.

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.