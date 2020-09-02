Delaware County has had its 22nd COVID-19-related death, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health in its daily report on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The individual was a female in the 65 or older age group.

It was one of 12 additional deaths statewide according to the OSDH.

The others included on the Wednesday report were:

o One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

o One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

o One in Cleveland County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

o One in Choctaw County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

o One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.

o One in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

o One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

o Two in Oklahoma County, two males in the 65 or older age group.

o One in Tulsa County, one female in 65 or older age group.

o One in Washington County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.

There have been 821 total deaths in Oklahoma.

There were an additional 719 positive cases reported over the past 24 hours. The OSDH reports a total of 60,118 cases statewide.

There are 8,651 active cases in Oklahoma.

In Delaware County, there have been 551 positive cases reported with 476 recoveries.

Of the cases, 230 have been in Grove, with 17 deaths.

The other deaths have been identified as two in Kansas and one each in Colcord and Jay.

The numbers issued by the OSDH for the county and cities do not match.

There have been 114 positives in Jay, followed by 55 in Colcord, 38 in Kansas, four in Bernice and three in Oaks.

OSDH, in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, has updated its ‘Return to Learn’ guidance supporting a safe return to in-person learning for Oklahoma schools.

The updated document clarifies key terms and responsibilities related to COVID-19 response in schools.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.