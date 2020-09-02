MIAMI— The Miami Area Economic Development Service has been awarded $825,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration for the purpose of providing loans for businesses adversely affected by COVID-19.

“Our hope is that these funds can be used by our local businesses to expand, diversify, or recover from the affects of COVID 19,” MAEDS President/CEO Charlotte Howe. “MAEDS’ goal is to promote our economic growth in the region. The challenges of COVID-19 has impacted so many of our businesses and we feel we offer the best resource to help overcome their challenges.”

MAEDS has successfully managed the revolving loan fund for over 25 years, providing capital resources to local business to help grow the economic strength of Miami and the surrounding region.

This expansion will allow it to address immediate needs for Ottawa, Delaware, and Craig county due to the COVID pandemic.

Contact Howe at chowe@miami-ok.org or 918-542-4481 to learn more.