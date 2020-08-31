The number of positive COVID-19 tests reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health increased by 667 to 58,020 on Sunday. The number of deaths rose by two and the state's cumulative death toll moved to 799.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health increased by 667 to 58,020 on Sunday.

The number of deaths rose by two and the state's cumulative death toll moved to 799.

Here is a look at the latest numbers in Oklahoma and across the nation:

OKLAHOMA

Positive: (+667) 58,020

Active: (+339) 8,288

Deaths: (+2) 799

Total recovered: (+326) 48,933

UNITED STATES

Total: 5,961,094

Active: 3,637,719

Deaths: 182,761

Recovered: 2,140,614