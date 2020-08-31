The number of positive COVID-19 tests reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health increased by 667 to 58,020 on Sunday. The number of deaths rose by two and the state's cumulative death toll moved to 799.
Here is a look at the latest numbers in Oklahoma and across the nation:
OKLAHOMA
Positive: (+667) 58,020
Active: (+339) 8,288
Deaths: (+2) 799
Total recovered: (+326) 48,933
UNITED STATES
Total: 5,961,094
Active: 3,637,719
Deaths: 182,761
Recovered: 2,140,614