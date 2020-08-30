Starting with Tuesday’s edition, the Examiner-Enterprise will be undergoing a makeover.

It’s not as extensive as what you might see on a HGTV reality series, however. We’re not redesigning the entire house, just updating the breakfast nook and giving it all a fresh coat of paint.

Off the top, it is important to note that none of our readers’ favorite features are going away. The comics, Dear Abby, puzzles, Horoscopes and all the others will still be found on our pages. The design of the paper is simply getting a few tweaks.

The layout on the front page will be the most notable change. The left rail items will be going away. The bottom of the page will have some helpful refers to inside coverage. And the design will feature wider columns, which will make the page look more open and easier to read.

The inside pages will change, but it will be less noticeable other than a new look for our page toppers like Opinion and Your News.

We hope our readers find the new look a welcome change.