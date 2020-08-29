By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School’s softball team made plenty of contact at the plate during a gritty battle Thursday at Broken Arrow High School.

But, Bartlesville Lady Bruins fell short of timely hits that might have made a difference in the 8-0 loss.

Madi Neal, Logan Cates, Brandi Woods, Kaitlyn Sanders, Allee Erne and Demri Clabaugh each lashed a single for Bartlesville — while Allie Scullawl and Clabaugh drew a walk apiece.

Cates also reached on an error.

But, the Lady Bruins (2-11) would leave six runners stranded.

Broken Arrow’s offense didn’t fare much better in terms of hits — racking up eight. But, McKayla Carney delivered a double and a single and plated three runs to energize the Lady Tigers (10-5), who captured their three-straight win.

Cates absorbed the hard-luck pitching loss. Lady Bruin errors led to four unearned runs scored against her. She issued two walks and whiffed three batters.

Adison Normandin hurled the shutout for Broken Arrow. She whiffed six batters and walked two.

Bartlesville was slated to play at home Friday against Ponca City and will be back on Tuesday at the Lady Bruin softball complex to take on Bixby.

During a meeting earlier this week, Bixby edged the Lady Bruins, 9-6.