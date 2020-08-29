By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

One thing about the 2020 Bartlesville High School football team is a certainty — the coaching staff is giving almost every player, it not every one, an honest shot to display their stuff in scrimmage action.

The end result should hopefully be to select the very best rotations — and mix of complementing players on the field — possible.

Bruin fans witnessed their coach’s painstaking care in sculpting this team during Thursday’s home scrimmage action on a blazingly-hot evening at Custer Stadium.

Bartlesville, Coweta and East Central all got in their reps during the evening, which included a controlled round robin of limited plays with one team rotating out and the other in at the change of downs, followed by three 12-minute quarters — Bartlesville vs. Coweta, Coweta vs. East Central and Bartlesville vs. East Central.

This was the final tune-up for all three teams prior to this week’s season openers.

Bartlesville will be home against Claremore.

Between the start of practice on Monday and Friday’s fray, Bartlesville coaches will finalize both the starting lineups and, just as importantly, the depth chart.

“We played a lot of young guys again,” Bruin head coach Jason Sport said about the scrimmage. “Coach Holmes and myself went through every single name on the roster (77 player) seeing how we could use them.”

A couple of returning starters didn’t play, and other veterans saw limited work “to see how we responded to adversity … so see how it would roll.”

With that juggling going on, Sport said the score of the one-quarter sessions became secondary to the overall purpose.

In the showdown against East Central, the Bruins ran on first down, with starting quarterback candidate Paxton Bradford handing of to newly-installed tailback Caleb Perry surging to a first down. Perry also powered to a seven-yard gain on the next series of downs.

“Caleb Perry is going to be a great tailback,” Sport said.

But, despite Perry’s two big runs, the Bruins threw two incompletions and lost a yard on a running play and turned the ball over on downs.

The Bruin defense played mostly tough on Coweta’s first possession — but gave up a long touchdown run on 4th-and-one.

The session continued on in much the same vein. The Bruin passing game didn’t quite click — including a few drops, a couple of outstanding Coweta plays in the secondary to deny completions and a pair of interceptions.

“I thought Paxton threw the ball really well,” Sport said. “He had a couple of incorrect reads that cost him. We had a few more drops than I would like to see.”

Coweta also scored on its second possession, even though Bruin defensive back Nick Smith made a touchdown-saving stop that extended the drive one more play.

Bartlesville’s longest play of the quarter occurred on an over-the-top pass from Bradford to a receiver that took the ball all the way down to the Coweta 15-yard line.

But, the march stalled out and Dylan McCoy’s 30-plus yard field goal try was wide right by about the width of fish line.

When the Bruins got the ball back for their final possession, Bradford found Nick Smith for a completion for a solid gain — with 15 yards tacked on for a defensive facemask call, taking the ball down to the Coweta 28-yard line. But, the Tigers intercepted the ball back and ran out the clock.

In the quarter against East Central, Bartlesville again gave the young guys plenty of reps and Harrison Clark — the other main candidate for starting quarterback — ran the offense.

“He threw the ball really well,” Sport said, including some sizable connections with Gage Keaton.

Perry also dented East Central defense with his running and got into the end zone.

“Defensively, we lined up and community better with our young guys,” Sport said. “I was excited to see those guys make some plays.”

Toward the end of the scrimmage, the Bruins gave freshman quarterback candidate Simian Gilkey a chance to operate the offense for one series.

Sport singled out several Bruins for praise for their performances during the evening.

Noseguard Colton Green impressed the head coach.

“He did a good job with his hands,” Sport said. “He took on double teams that opened up things for other guys. Colton done a great job up front.”

The defensive secondary might have been the unit hit hardest by graduation or repositioning from last year’s team, which is why Sport went with some inexperience on the back end in the scrimmage.

The foursome included Adam Davidson, Devon Beck, Nick Folks, Genson Laws and Jackson Glenn.

Davidson “played hard all night and did a good job,” Sport said. “Jackson Glenn played at strong safety almost the whole night and he done a lot of great things that impressed the coaches. This is a kid that doesn’t mind putting his face in the fan.”

But, Glenn still has “a long way to go,” Sport added.

Sport said he also like the defensive play of J.D. Atterberry and Colton Sutton, who are listed on the roster as linebackers.

On the offensive side of the ball, Sport said he appreciated offensive coordinator Jason Munoz calling several running plays because “that’s a staple of what we’re going to do.”

But, with that in mind, “I put our offensive line in a tough position,” Sport said. “We got to a lot of things that we got to see. We got to see what combination of kids played well together.”

Sport also lauded the blocking of Smith on the edge. Smith also made a late catch “and they hammered him,” but he handled it well, Sport said.

Sport also saw a handful of passes go to sophomore Kaden Brown.

“He’s a sophomore that’s very athletic,” Sport said.

Sport mentioned a couple of players, including Maddox Perrier for his effort on the line on both sides, and McCoy for his contribution as a scatback out of the backfield and a change-of-pace runner compared to Perry.

No doubt Sport and his coaches have been bleary-eyed this weekend in trying to evaluate the information they have to try to finalize the starting night lineup.

The numbers are and the preparation is about as strong as it could have been, considering the situation.

Now all that’s needed is for the lights to blaze on Friday night.