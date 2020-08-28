By LaMond Pope

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox added to their outfield depth Friday, acquiring Jarrod Dyson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for international signing bonus pool money.

The Sox also designated outfielder Nicky Delmonico for assignment and optioned outfielder Luis Gonzalez to the Schaumburg training facility.

Dyson batted .157 (8 for 51) in 21 games this season for the Pirates. But he has been a threat on the base paths throughout his 11 big league seasons, with 254 career stolen bases.

Dyson, 36, has a career .245 average with 76 doubles, 36 triples and 367 runs.

He has played for the Kansas City Royals (2010-16), Seattle Mariners (‘17), Arizona Diamondbacks (‘18-19) and Pirates.

Dyson stole 30 bases in 2019 with the Diamondbacks, his fifth season with at least 30 stolen bases. He has four stolen bases in 2020. He leads all active players with a career 85.2% (254 for 298) stolen-base success rate.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the trade.

Delmonico is batting .150 (3 for 20) with three RBIs in six games this season. Gonzalez has appeared in three games this season, going 0 for 1 with one run.