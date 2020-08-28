Have you ever participated in something you loved so much that you lost all track of time and other responsibilities? You quite literally “got lost” in what you were doing and forgot about all of your troubles and worries, even if they were literally right next to you?

Psychologists call this experience flow. Flow is much like being in “the zone”. It is when you are so engaged in or focused on an activity that you forget about anything else and become fully immersed in the activity or the experience. It is most common in sports and athletics, but other have reported flow from much simpler things like playing Candy Crush on their phones or painting. In fact, there are very few activities that do not possess the potential to create the flow experience.

Researchers believe that achieving the flow state leads to greater happiness, even when not actively engaged in the flow activity. It is all about allowing yourself to be absorbed by your own unique skill set and ultimately, transcending the hardships of the human experience. The best part is that even after your flow experience the happiness and joy continue into the other parts of your life, resulting in an overall happier life journey.

Have you ever had the flow experience? Do you have something you enjoy enough to attempt the flow experience? If you are interested in attempting this adventure, I have a few tips to help you on your journey.

1. Make sure the activity you choose has an element of challenge. The flow state is easier to achieve if you feel like you are overcoming an obstacle or a goal. For example, let’s say you have always wanted to run a 5k. Going through the training process is the perfect starter to the flow experience. Not only is running itself immersive by nature, but the element of the goal, running the 5k, contributes to a greater likelihood that flow will be achieved.

2. Similarly, your activity should push your skill level; in fact, it should push you to grow and improve. Again using the 5k analogy, the process of preparing to run a 5k naturally pushes your skill level and endurance, again resulting in a higher likelihood of achieving flow.

3. It also helps to have a specific goal and plan in mind. For example, if you have chosen running as your flow activity, it would help to have a plan to run maybe three times a week for 30 minutes, or whatever goal pushes you to your limits. Plans and goals, particularly ones that are realistic, measurable and attainable, increase the likelihood of success.

4. Perhaps, most importantly, you need to be passionate about your activity. If you hate running, do not run. You will experience no joy if you are feeling tortured. Instead you might want to try something like painting or knitting. Some can even achieve flow simply by listening to a piece of beautiful music.

So how will you achieve flow and subsequently bring more joy to your life? Remember that the real secret to flow is full immersion in any activity that brings you happiness and joy, so be certain to choose the activity that is perfect for you.

— Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison is a professor of psychology at Rogers State University.