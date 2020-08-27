For the 39th time since 1982, Dewey and Nowata are set to collide on the high school football field.

Even though the Nowata Ironmen own at 22-16 series lead during that time, Dewey has won the last four meetings — by a combined score of 165-37.

Last year’s Dewey seniors — the Class of 2020 — became the first Bulldogger group since the Class of 1996 to sweep Nowata all four years of their career.

Dewey carved out its longest series winning streak in the late 80’s-early 90’s, overturning the Ironmen for seven-straight autumns (1989-1995).

But, the Ironmen then grabbed control of the traditional showdown.

Nowata roared to a 11-0 record — starting in 1996 and ending in 2006 — against the Doggers.

However, since 2007, Dewey has wrested back control of the series.

From 2007 through 2019, the Doggers own a 9-4 advantage.

Starting in 1992 through 2016, Dewey had recorded only three shutout wins in 25 contests.

But, the modern-day Doggers have blanked Nowata in two of the last three battles, 63-0 (2017) and 32-0 (2019).

Nowata recorded its last series victory in 2015, 55-25.

That was the Ironmen’s biggest point total since 1982. Nowata’s widest margin of victory during that time was 41 points, 41-0 in 2010.

Even though the rivalry goes back at least to the 1960’s — and likely prior to that — the most memorable meeting might have taken place in 1970.

After Dewey smoked the Ironmen in the 1970 regular season opener, Nowata gained major revenge in the quarterfinals to eliminate Dewey from the playoffs. Nowata then went on to win the state championship.

Since 1982, Nowata has advanced to the state championship game four times (1988, 1995, 1999, 2014) — failing to win the title each time.

Nowata finished 3-1 vs. Dewey in those seasons, with Dewey winning, 13-7, in the 1995 regular season collision.

The 2020 head coaches include Graham Snelding (Nowata) and Trent Turner (Dewey).

Snelding is a first-year Ironmen head coach, while Turner is starting his second year as the Dogger skipper after leading the 2019 team to one of its two best seasons in 25 years (7-4).

Nowata is coming off a 5-6 campaign; Snelding is the program’s fifth head coach in five seasons and the eighth head coach since the start of the 2010 season.