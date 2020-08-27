The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma will host Pearls on the Prairie Sept. 11 at Timber Oaks to raise money for leadership development programs and scholarships for Bartlesville area scouts.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with live music by Ann Jeanette and the Evolution, and will include wine tastings and dinner catered by the Smoke n’ Gumbo food truck. Tickets for drawings will be available for purchase for a chance to win items from Kate Spade, tickets for Tulsa PAC’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory show, Dewalt tools, a Price Tower overnight stay, axe throwing and more.

The yearly event sustains the Girl Scouts Leadership Experience, which includes the four pillars of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), outdoor enrichment, entrepreneurship and life skills. Proceeds will also fund improvements at Camp Wah-Shah-She.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma serves more than 300 girls and adult volunteers in the Bartlesville community. For Pearls on the Prairie ticket and sponsorship information, visit www.gseok.org/pearls.