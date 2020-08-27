Neurologist Jason L. King, has joined Ascension Medical Group St. John Neurology & Stroke Care Bartlesville, significantly expanding an advanced level of care for neurology and stroke patients in Washington County.

“Dr. King brings a very specialized set of services for neurology and stroke care to Washington County,” said Mike Moore, president and chief operating officer of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. “He represents our continued commitment to investing in the local community, expanding our services, and delivering personalized, compassionate care.”

Bartlesville has been without a neurologist in Bartlesville since September 2017, Moore said. Since that time, the hospital has coordinated care for neurology and stroke conditions with its providers in Tulsa.

“Neurology and stroke care are both critical needs in the Bartlesville area. The decision to hire Dr. King is due to our commitment to invest in the community and expand our local services,” Moore said.

King graduated from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in 2020 after completing a fellowship in vascular neurology. Prior to this, he received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

He is currently accepting patients.