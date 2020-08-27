Ascension St. John Jane Phillips has received an award from the American Heart Association for achieving high quality care for patients who suffer heart attacks.

The hospital is the recipient of the Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the AHA. The Mission:Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.

The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines. Ascension St. John Jane Phillips earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of NSTEMI heart attack patients by providing emergency procedures to reestablish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed.

“We commend Ascension St. John Jane Phillips for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” said Dr. Tim Henry, chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”

Mike Moore, president and chief operating officer of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, said the hospital is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline,” he said.