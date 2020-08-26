Week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1

School has officially started this week, as Barnsdall Public Schools welcomed its students back to school on Monday. Barnsdall Elementary has also welcomed two new teachers, Rachel Marshall and Kristen Miles, for the upcoming school year and we would like to welcome them to our district. Miles will be the new special education teacher, and Marshall will be teaching upper elementary social studies.

As students begin their first week of school, parents can begin to monitor their grades through the parent portal. Student grades are posted weekly, so please check the parent portal (https://ok.wengage.com/barnsdall) to stay up to date on your child’s grades. The parent portal gives you access to grades, attendance and lunch balance. If you need help accessing the parent portal or need a username and password, please email Jeff Lay at jlay@barnsdallschools.org.

The Osage Nation School Support Program will be providing academic services and assistance this school year to all students who are legally enrolled members of the Osage tribe. Students enrolled in grades Pk-12 and living in Osage County are eligible to apply. The program will provide an advocate to monitor your child’s grades and attendance, and assist by providing tutoring support if needed. For more information, or to sign your child up for the program, please email education@osagenation-nsn.gov.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce meets Tuesday, Sept. 8 at noon for its first meeting of the upcoming month. Lunch will be provided and an agenda will be emailed out this week. The chamber is starting to plan Trunk or Treat and the Christmas Parade. If you would like to help put these two events together, please email Claud Rosendale or come to the Chamber meetings. The Chamber would appreciate any help you can give in planning and working on these events.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All city council meetings are held at Barnsdall City Hall unless otherwise noted.

The Barnsdall High School softball team will be traveling to Dewey to participate in the Dewey tournament this weekend. The tournament starts Thursday, Aug. 27 and concludes with the championship game on Saturday, Aug. 29. The team will then host Oklahoma Union and Copan on Monday, Aug. 31 at Wyrick Field. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the softball team will travel to Hominy for a game at 4:30 p.m.

The Barnsdall Junior High football team will play its first game of the season, as they host Jennings on Monday, Aug. 31. All junior high football games will begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The Barnsdall Junior High softball team will host Hominy on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Wyrick Field. The junior high games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

The Barnsdall High School football team will play for the second time this season as they travel to Bartlesville to scrimmage Bartlesville Wesleyan on Friday, Aug. 28. The scrimmage starts at 6 p.m.

Community & School Events

Aug. 27

HS Softball at Dewey Tournament, TBD

Aug. 28

HS Football at Bartlesville Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

HS Softball at Dewey Tournament, TBD

Aug. 29

HS Softball at Dewey Tournament, TBD

Aug. 31

Food on the Move at Assembly of God Church, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

HS Softball at Home vs OK Union & Copan, 4:30 p.m.

JH Football at Home vs. Jennings, 6 p.m.

Sept. 1

HS Softball at Hominy, 4:30 p.m.

JH Softball at Home vs. Hominy, 4:30 p.m.

Barnsdall City Council, 5:30 p.m.