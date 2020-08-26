By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

A seismic disturbance is on the schedule Friday night in Nowata County.

The deep rumble should begin to convulse the turf at the epicenter — a.k.a., the Nowata High School football field — at approximately 7 p.m.

That’s the set time for the kickoff between the Nowata Ironmen and Oklahoma Union Cougars.

Once the ball is booted in the air and comes down — crunch time will begin.

As football openers go, this one should be a bona fide slobberknocker that should pound the ground and rock the night.

“This is a big one,” first-year Nowata head coach Graham Snelding said. “A lot of their kids are related to our kids, or are friends with them. … Yeah, our kids are fired up and their kids are excited. I’m sure there will be an exciting, hard-hitting game going on.”

Two other factors heighten the anticipation — both teams are coming off playoff seasons and are expected to contend again to play in the postseason, and last year Oklahoma Union zapped Nowata, 26-12.

Oklahoma Union — which has more returning veterans stalwarts — might want to prove that result was not a fluke, while Ironmen warriors might want to exact some payback.

This game will not be for the faint of heart.

“We definitely will not see the same team as last year,” veteran Oklahoma Union head coach Steve Trammell said. “We can’t turn the ball over, that’s number one. … We’ve got to limit our negative plays and just stay on the chains.”

Even though this is a non-district brawl, the winning team likely will gather a blast of momentum moving into September’s wars.

Following is a closer look at specific aspects of the game.

Quarterback play

The Cougars are blessed with third-year starter Mason Siegel, a major threat with either his legs or his arm. During last week’s scrimmage against Tonkawa, Siegel scrambled 25 yards for a score and hit Baylor Nash for a 30-yard scoring aerial.

Nowata seems to have settled on the right component in first-year starting senior Broden Monroe to operate within their controlled spread-offensive attack.

“I’m pretty sure their quarterback can get it out to their receivers, so we’re going to have to cover pretty well,” Trammell said. “During their scrimmage, they did a really good job of managing his throws. … It looks like their offensive line is a little ahead of ours. They looked competitive.”

Snelding praised Monroe’s performance in the scrimmage in his first varsity action at the position.

“It’s a version of offense where they (quarterbacks) can be successful,” Snelding said. “We sit down and look at each quarterback’s strengths and weaknesses and see what he can do best and put him in a position where he can be in his wheelhouse. … Physically and athletically he has the tools to be a great quarterback.”

Receivers

Oklahoma Union looks to Baylor Nash to transfer the unbelievable into the incredible — as he demonstrated in the scrimmage.

“On his touchdown route — I hadn’t taught him this — he just drove his kid inside two steps and he dust darted back out to the face. … The step he took to get back outside was so fast that he separated from the kid four or five yards in just five steps. … When he came to the sideline he said, ‘Coach, you told me to go where they won’t be.’”

Nowata boasts multiple dangerous targets, perhaps the sharpest being Emmett Sells, followed closely by former starting quarterback Trenton Smith.

Defense

For Trammell, the first name for the Cougar ‘D’ is linebacker Mason Pittman.

“I give Mason a ton of stuff to look at and he processes it so quickly,” Trammel said. “He’s making four decisions during the play. ... He’s an extremely intelligent kid. I’m extremely lucky I got him. I knew the first year I came here he was a special kid.”

Trammel’s main descriptive of Pittman is “a machine.”

He’s almost a magician in the way he’s able to be in the right spot at the right time, making it difficult some times for coaches watching him on film to figure out how he got to a certain spot, Trammell said.

Siegel also is developing into a quality safety, he added.

Snelding said judging from his observations of Oklahoma Union, the Ironmen run defense had better be up to the task.

“They seem to like to run the ball,” he said.”

Other

Snelding said he feels like his team’s mistakes during the preseason and scrimmage are fixable.

The keys for Nowata to be successful this season depends on “just how fast they can meld it together. There’s a lot of sparks and a lot of kids that can do special stuff. ... We’ve got to execute what we want to do.”