Whistler is a female brown tabby about 2 years old. She was a rescued stray with four kittens when she came to ARF. The kittens are raised now and Whistler is ready for a home of her own. She is a very loving cat and will be a great companion. Contact ARF for an appointment to meet Whistler.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.