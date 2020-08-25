By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Crunch-time took on a whole new meaning Friday night for area high school football teams.

Following five months of uncertainty, the squads finally got to pound on someone else during the first round of scrimmage games.

For many area teams, that will be their only scrimmage game because they open the season this coming Friday with zero week games.

This week’s slate includes Oklahoma Union at Nowata, Dewey at Miami, Oaks-Mission at Copan, and Pawhuska at Perry.

The other local teams are scheduled for scrimmages either Thursday or Friday.

Following are closer looks at the give-and-take of last week’s scrimmages.

Bartlesville High

“I thought our kids responded really well,” said second-year Bruin head coach Jason Sport about the scrimmage at Jenks.

Following a round robin of limited plays, Bartlesville took on Putnam City in the half-game session.

“We played everybody,” Sport said.

The Bruin defense made a couple of red zone stands — and caused a safety.

But, following one of the stops, the Bruin offense fumbled the ball back, leading to the Pirate touchdown.

Linebackers Braeden Winters, Rocky Shuman and Max Munoz all stood out, Sport said.

On the offensive side, Bartlesville “moved the ball up and down the field the entire night,” Sport said.

Starting quarterback candidates Paxton Bradford and Harrison Clark alternated on every other series, he added.

“One of the things that stood out to me was that Dylan McCoy broke one for a really long run,” Sport continued. “He’ll be a great change up.”

But, the coaches also spotted several areas in which the Bruins have to improve.

Thursday’s scrimmage — which includes Coweta and East Central — is set to get underway at 5:30 p.m. at Custer Stadium.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., the teams will begin a round robin of one quarter games.

Bartlesville will be one quarter each against both teams.

Dewey High

Friday’s session proved to be costly for Dewey as starting tailback Corbin Buford had to come out with a knee issue.

Dewey head coach Trent Turner wasn’t sure the next day the full extent of the mishap.

First-year varsity players Gabe Villanueva and Colby Miller both split extra carries and did a good job, Turner aid.

The battle for starting quarterback said Tate Lewis and Trent Munninger both do good things.

Lewis found Dallas Mullikin for a 60-yard TD aerial.

Caney Valley High

“I liked the way our defense played, it was tough and sharp,” veteran Trojan head coach Steven Mitchell said about the scrimmage against Nowata.

Hayden Wingo’s move to middle linebacker proved to be a smashing success as he made 10 tackles and scored on a pick six.

Defensive ends Seth Gilbreath and Dillon Lucas also sparkled.

On the offensive size, sophomore quarterback Zak Wallis found Wingo and Daniel Barham for touchdown passes of 45 and 35 yards, respectively.

Wallis and Jeff Childress also each ran in a score.

Copan High

New quarterback Tyrek Millien threw for touchdowns and ran one in. And, he just missed a receiving score when he dropped a perfect throw from Colt Brizendine.

“He (Millien) was so far behind his guy,” Copan head coach Marshall Foreman noted.

In addition to Millien and Brizendine, Kolby Mackey and Trevor Wilson also took snaps under center.

Probably the biggest surprise on the night was the play of Mackey and Colby Smith, Foreman said.

Both played on offense and lined on defense at linebacker.

Smith also caught a few touchdowns, the coach added.

Pawhuska High

Third-year Huskie head coach Matt Hennesy understandably limited the play of returning senior starting quarterback Bryce Drummond, regarded as one of the elite in the state.

In his place, sophomore brother Todd Drummond took most the snaps.

“Todd is definitely a gun-slinger,” Hennesy said. “It’s nice to have a backup that can perform well.”

Veteran receiver Mason Gilkey “had a great game,” Hennesy said. “Hagen McGuire ran the ball really well.”

Barnsdall High

Taking on state eight-man powers Regent Prep and Summit Christian, Barnsdall saw some good things between its three prospective starting quarterbacks, Keegan Marin, Josh Weber and James Allen.

Runningback Bryce Shores ran for a touchdown against Summit and Marin hit Weber for a touchdown.

Nowata High

New Nowata High head coach Graham Snelding breathed a relief sigh with no one getting hurt.

New starting quarterback Broden Monroe played well in his first varsity live action and receiver Emmett Sells looked impressive.

Snelding also praised receivers Eli Savala and Zack Savala for their performances.

Note: A follow-up with more details for all teams is planned later in the week.