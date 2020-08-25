By Scott Wright

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER — In a move to get closer to his daughter, Washington State receiver Davontavean Martin — more commonly referred to as Tay — is transferring to Oklahoma State for his final season of college football.

Martin is from Houma, Louisiana, which is the home of his 1-year-old daughter according to the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington.

Martin, a 6-foot-3, 186-pound senior, entered the transfer portal earlier this week and announced his decision on Saturday evening.

“My decision had nothing to do with WSU,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am a father. I believe it is my responsibility to be closer to my daughter, Reign and my family during this crisis. COVID-19 has shown me that tomorrow isn’t promised.”

Martin is not a graduate transfer, but it is likely that he would be granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, since he’s leaving the Pac-12, which has postponed its 2020 football season.

From a football perspective, the more intriguing question is: What does OSU do with another receiver?

Martin has been productive at Washington State, and was regarded as a fringe NFL prospect after his junior season.

In his three seasons for the Cougars, he had 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns on 143 receptions.

If granted eligibility, Martin would immediately enter the competition for playing time at the outside receiver position with Braydon Johnson and Dee Anderson.

But a cryptic quote from offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn earlier this week might have hinted at part of the reason why Martin was a beneficial addition.

Asked about the competition for snaps at the outside receiver position opposite Tylan Wallace, Dunn mentioned some injury issues.

“We’ve got some good players over there,” Dunn said. “We’ve had some injuries up and down at that position, so it’s kind of day-to-day who’s out there.”

Compounding the issue, Pokes Report of the Sports Illustrated Maven network reported that the 6-foot-6, 229-pound Anderson has been the primary player dealing with injuries, leaving Johnson, who is 6 feet, as the lone experienced receiver at the position.

Anderson came to OSU in the summer as a graduate transfer from LSU, but was suspended a year ago for what coach Ed Orgeron termed a “conditioning issue.”

Martin’s addition would add some height and experience to the receiver group to blend with Johnson’s speed and strength.

Martin is an intriguing player, who initially committed to play basketball at Tulane before choosing football at Washington State. He played as a true freshman, catching 31 passes.

His best season came in 2018 as a sophomore when he had 69 grabs for 685 yards and eight TDs. While his total numbers were down a bit last season — 45 receptions, 564 yards and four touchdowns — he averaged a career-best 13.1 yards per catch.

The NCAA ruled on Friday to grant an extra year of eligibility to fall sports athletes, which would mean Martin could be eligible for two seasons at Oklahoma State. However, as an NFL prospect, there’s no guarantee that Martin would stick around that long.