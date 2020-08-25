Caney Valley High School’s softball team stretched its winning streak to six straight, but came up short in a bid Saturday to make it seven-in-a-row.

The Lady Trojans (8-4) opened Saturday at knocking off the Bartlesville junior varsity, 6-3.

In the late game, however, Caney Valley fell to the Owasso junior varsity, 7-1, losing for the first time in eight days.

Following are summaries of Saturday’s games.

Caney Valley 6, Bartlesville jayvee 4

M.J. Hines and Mady Willis both ripped doubles for the hammer-hitting Lady Trojan offense.

Eight different Caney Valley batters contributed at least one hit, led by Kyler Bresnehen and Kaytelyn Conner with two singles each.

Myah Edwards and Gentry Webb contributed a stolen base apiece.

Conner and Maliyah Vaughan took turns pitching. Conner struck out four batters in three innings.

Owasso jayvee 7, Bartlesville 1

Owasso bolted to a 7-0 lead in the early innings and rolled to the win. Hines crushed a double and scored on Kyler Bresnehen’s base hit to post Caney Valley’s lone run.

Olivia Foster collected a steal.

Webb and Vaughan both pitched for Caney Valley. They combined for six strikeouts in four innings.