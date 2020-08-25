By Mike Tupa

Following this weekend’s triumphal swath in the Rogers State Festival, Dewey High School’s softball tradition is flowing on the top of a high pole, snapping in the gusts of sublime achievement.

Bolstered by gritty pitching and Grade-A hitting, the Class 3A Lady Doggers powered past a pair of area Class 5A powers.

On Friday, they clobbered Collinsville, 12-2, and conquered Claremore, 5-2, in a mighty manifestation of moxie.

Dewey extended its perfect record to 7-0 — the most successful start for Dewey head coach Niki Keck.

Of course Dewey boasted many stars for the weekend.

None glowed brighter than pitcher Briley Davis.

She shut down Collinsville on a four-hitter, on 71 pitches, with three walks and four strikeouts. Collinsville scored only one earned run.

Claremore also felt the headache of facing Davis.

She allowed just five hits in seven innings, one walk and one earned run and whiffed eight batters.

Her final line for both games combined included 11 innings, nine hits given up, two earned runs allowed, four walks and 12 strikeouts on 171 pitches.

Davis also batted 3-for-6 on the day, including a double.

But, as mentioned, plenty of heroes crowded Dewey’s heavenly effort.

Following are more details:

Dewey 12, Collinsville 2

Tristan Hinkle smashed a pair of doubles and a single, and drove in two runs, to pulverize Collinsville pitching.

Gabby Higbee added three singles and a pair of RBI’s to complete a one-two smack-fest at the top of Dewey’s order.

Savana Moll tacked on a double and two RBI’s; Ali Ramos ripped a single and plated two more runs.

Kaleena Downing, Makenna Smith and Brooklyn Cunningham added one RBI each.

Katie Wright helped fuel the attack with a sacrifice and Maycee Smith was hit with a pitch.

Dewey 5, Claremore 2

Cunningham and Higbee each crushed a homer. Higbee also socked a double. She and Cunningham both drove in two runs.

Hinkle singled and plated Dewey’s other tally.

The final inning turned out to be high drama.

Dewey led, 1-0, until Claremore scored two runs — aided by an error — in the bottom of the sixth.

Dewey beat the time limit by 30 seconds in starting the seventh inning.

The rally began on Davis’ one-out single. She was replaced by courtesy runner K. Kay.

Cunningham came up next and blasted the first pitch over the left field wall to put Dewey up, 3-2.

Two batters later, Higbee crushed a two-run dinger to put Dewey on track to win.