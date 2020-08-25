Mary Gregory

Mary John Gregory, 91, of Bartlesville, died Friday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

George Lee

George Carl Lee, 88, of Nowata, died Thursday. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., Aug. 25, at Stumpff-Nowata Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cornerstone Community Church in Nowata with graveside services following at Nowata Relocated Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.

Ralph Jackson

Ralph Jackson, 85, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donald Keeler

Donald Paul Keeler, 90, of Ochelata, died Friday. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Clyde Miller

Clyde Edwin Miller, 71, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Billy Franks

Billy Franks, 71, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Gene Lewis

Gene Lewis, 79, of Dewey, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Nancy Chapman

Nancy L. Chapman, 74, of Dewey, died Saturday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Margaret Williford

Margaret Williford, 87, died Saturday. Services are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation.

Donald Cone

Donald “Don” Cone, 82, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.