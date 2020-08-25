By Christy Summers

Tuesday

Aug 25, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Mary Gregory


Mary John Gregory, 91, of Bartlesville, died Friday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


George Lee


George Carl Lee, 88, of Nowata, died Thursday. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., Aug. 25, at Stumpff-Nowata Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cornerstone Community Church in Nowata with graveside services following at Nowata Relocated Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.


Ralph Jackson


Ralph Jackson, 85, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Donald Keeler


Donald Paul Keeler, 90, of Ochelata, died Friday. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.


Clyde Miller


Clyde Edwin Miller, 71, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Billy Franks


Billy Franks, 71, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Gene Lewis


Gene Lewis, 79, of Dewey, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Nancy Chapman


Nancy L. Chapman, 74, of Dewey, died Saturday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Margaret Williford


Margaret Williford, 87, died Saturday. Services are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation.


Donald Cone


Donald “Don” Cone, 82, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.