The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department:
Aug. 21
• Tyler Leigh Adams, 30, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification required and disobeying traffic control lights
• Marcus Randyl-Dean Cagle, 22, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Dee Ann Riff, 54, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Adam Lee Thompson, 37, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts) and obstructing an officer
Aug. 22
• Latifah Sade Clark, 28, on charges of possession of stolen property, uttering forged instrument and forgery of checks
• Eric Lee Harris, 42, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Avery Dalton Nichols, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)
• Johnny Calvin Tennison, 32, on charges of possession of stolen property
Aug. 23
• Elizabeth Marie Farrow, 35, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and paraphernalia
• Chancelor Logan Hahn, 21, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Trey Morgan Heyer Smith, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
• Nathan Lynn Tracy, 41, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, current vehicle tag required, proof of security verification required and service failure to appear warrant
• Scott Allen Thomas Wood, 45, on charges of intoxication and resisting or interfering with police
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 21
• Liberty Lynn Boos, 20, on charges of burglary — forced entry residence
• Chloe Reine Stone, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant
Aug. 23
• Austin Dean Hines, 28, on charges of unlawful entry, paraphernalia and possession of amphetamines
• Neal Dalton Sutton, 23, on charges of actual physical control, carrying firearm while under the influence of alcohol and transporting open alcoholic beverage
Dewey Police Department
Aug. 21
• Malinda Venoice Chuculate, 33, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked
Aug. 22
• Johnny Steve Gonzalez, 25, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Aug. 23
• Sean Paul Young, 53, on charges of general speeding — basic speed rule, open container, failure to yield right away and driving under the influence of alcohol.