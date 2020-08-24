The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department:

Aug. 21

• Tyler Leigh Adams, 30, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification required and disobeying traffic control lights

• Marcus Randyl-Dean Cagle, 22, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Dee Ann Riff, 54, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Adam Lee Thompson, 37, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts) and obstructing an officer

Aug. 22

• Latifah Sade Clark, 28, on charges of possession of stolen property, uttering forged instrument and forgery of checks

• Eric Lee Harris, 42, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Avery Dalton Nichols, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

• Johnny Calvin Tennison, 32, on charges of possession of stolen property

Aug. 23

• Elizabeth Marie Farrow, 35, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and paraphernalia

• Chancelor Logan Hahn, 21, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Trey Morgan Heyer Smith, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Nathan Lynn Tracy, 41, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, current vehicle tag required, proof of security verification required and service failure to appear warrant

• Scott Allen Thomas Wood, 45, on charges of intoxication and resisting or interfering with police

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 21

• Liberty Lynn Boos, 20, on charges of burglary — forced entry residence

• Chloe Reine Stone, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Aug. 23

• Austin Dean Hines, 28, on charges of unlawful entry, paraphernalia and possession of amphetamines

• Neal Dalton Sutton, 23, on charges of actual physical control, carrying firearm while under the influence of alcohol and transporting open alcoholic beverage

Dewey Police Department

Aug. 21

• Malinda Venoice Chuculate, 33, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

Aug. 22

• Johnny Steve Gonzalez, 25, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Aug. 23

• Sean Paul Young, 53, on charges of general speeding — basic speed rule, open container, failure to yield right away and driving under the influence of alcohol.