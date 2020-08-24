Sam Moseley, 79, a longtime Miami resident passed away at his home on Thursday Morning, August 20, 2020. He was born June 19, 1941 to B.C. and Frances (Robbins) Moseley in Ketchum, Oklahoma. Sam graduated with the Class of 1959 from Vinita High School before going on to NEO A&M College. He worked at BF Goodrich and then at Miami Tire for his brother Pete. He then started working for the Miami Public Schools as a Custodian for Nichols Elementary which he really enjoyed. He married his love of thirty-one years Kitti Leonard on June 17, 1989 at First Baptist Church in Miami. Sam was preceded in passing by his parents, and his brother Jack Moseley.

Sam was a faithful member of Bethany Christian Church in Miami, Oklahoma, where he served as a trustee and was a member of the property committee. Sam loved being at home with his family. He also loved being at his brother Pete’s hunting cabin with his “Cabin Buddies”. He was happiest when he was with the people in his life; family, well loved friends, and great neighbors.

Those that will carry on his memory will be his loving wife Kitti Moseley of the home, his children Debbie Elder of Elkland, Missouri, Ann Dickerson and her husband Wayde of Hastings, Nebraska, Zachary Leonard of Atlanta, Georgia, Michael Leonard of Tulsa, and Sara Rutledge and her husband Josh of Miami, His sisters Carol McClintock and her husband Russ of Edmond, Ramona Bearden of Tulsa, his brother Pete Moseley and his wife Kay of Springdale, Arkansas, and his sister in law Teena Moseley of Grove. He is also survived by his grandchildren Dr. Lauren Elder, Dakota Gay, Cody Cash, Chandler Cash, Harper Rutledge and Sophia Leonard and a great grandson Leighton Cash along with very special nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.

Visitation will be at Bethany Christian Church on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM also at Bethany Christian Church with Reverend Geoff Buffalo officiating. Interment will follow at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Miami under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice in Sam’s name.

