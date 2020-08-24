Ronda Mae Barnes Crockett, of Grove, Oklahoma was received into Heaven on Wednesday, August 19th, her husband of 60 years, Ronald Crockett, was by her side.

Ronda was born in Grove, Oklahoma on May 29, 1940 to Imogene and Reverend Herschel Barnes. In addition to being a loving wife, supportive mother and a very proud Nana, she was an avid gardener and a member of Grove First Baptist Church.

Ronda is survived by her husband Ron- her high school sweetheart and Westie Rocky - her faithful canine companion, daughter Debra Crockett Millet of Bartlesville and her only grandchild, the Apple of her eye, Hannah Grace Broussard from Dallas, Texas. Ronda gave of her time and resources to many in the community — she had such a gentle heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Imogene and the Reverend Herschel Barnes of Afton, Oklahoma and her beloved son, Darren Lowell Crockett, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Ronda's family is taking comfort knowing she is at peace with Jesus- marveling at all the flower gardens that must surely be in heaven and has been reunited with her beloved son.