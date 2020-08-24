According to GRDA, an unidentified 64 year old woman drowned in Grand Lake, close to the Disney Recreation area on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Reports stated that she was swimming with family in the shallow part of the lake.

She began to struggle, slipping under the water and didn’t resurface.

GRDA was called immediately and they dispatched several boats to the scene to conduct a search.

Family members looked on as GRDA completed a search and recovered the body in seven feet of water.

Her identity has not been released, yet, by the police.