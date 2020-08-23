Robert Peace

Robert Lee Peace, 69, of Nowata, died Aug. 15. Celebration of life was held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Manley-Ross Cemetery in Craig County. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.

George Lee

George Carl Lee, 88, of Nowata, died Thursday. Services are pending with Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.

Herbert McGuire

Herbert Lynn McGuire, 78, of Nowata, died Wednesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Susan Coker

Susan Kathleen Coker, 73, of Bartlesville, died Friday. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Private family graveside services will be at a later time. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.