When Jack “Ripper” Smith began watching “Tiger King”, he thought it was satirical.

Within weeks, the Bartlesville-area resident would understand the details of the very real missing Florida millionaire and big cat industry feud at the center of the popular Netflix docuseries more than many of the show’s fans — in fact, he would play a consequential role in how things unfolded beyond where the eight-episode limited series left things.

“It’s a crazy story when you think about it,” Smith said. “This guy who lives out south of Bartlesville in the country who is going up against the most hated person in the country, Carol Baskin, trying to help the family of Don Lewis get justice.”

“You would think some high-profile agent who would manage famous people would be doing this, but nope. It’s a Youtuber.”

The true crime series, released March 10, explores the long-time feud between Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, former owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and Carol Baskin, founder of Tampa, Florida, animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue.

In the show, Maldonado-Passage and other big cat industry players implicate Baskin in the 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis, her husband and co-owner of the animal sanctuary, then known as Wildlife on Easy Street.

Lewis left behind more than $5 million in assets and was survived by three daughters, a son and ex-wife Gladys Lewis Cross, who have also voiced suspicion of Baskin.

Baskin did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

Smith, an activist and Youtube creator who has done research on wrongful convictions previously, felt moved by the Lewis family’s loss and lack of closure. He assembled a small group of friends and fellow armchair detectives to research the case.

“Once I figured out Joe Exotic is real and Doc Antle is real, it hit me (that) there is this family, daughters and an ex-wife, that were missing a father. I started looking into the case online and I couldn’t find anything on it,” Smith said.

“I just thought it’s really weird this guy’s been missing for (decades) and there’s not anyone out there doing anything about it.”

The team began contacting people who worked at Big Cat Rescue at the time of the disappearance and filing open records requests, among other things.

They soon found suspicious-seeming details, such as unusual behavior reported by those involved with the cat sanctuary, apparent discrepancies in Baskin’s story and signatures on Don Lewis’ will and power of attorney that appeared forged.

Smith tracked down Don Lewis’ granddaughter, Tiffany Lewis, who put him in touch with other family members. He shared the group’s findings and kept in touch with them as “Tiger King” brought national attention to Lewis’ disappearance and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reopened its investigation.

As attention in the case grew, the family appointed Smith as their spokesperson, and his research team amassed 4,793 members in a Facebook group devoted to fact finding about the disappearance.

The cultural impact of “Tiger King” was vast and undeniable. Its subjects became the focus of articles in the New York Times, New Yorker, Time and The Atlantic, to name a few, and the inspiration for months of TikTok trends and memes.

The show remained Netflix’s most popular title for weeks, receiving 34.4 million views in the U.S. in the 10 days after its release — more than the second season of “Stranger Things”, according to data firm Nielsen. From its release date through the end of April, the docuseries held two spots in the top 10 most Googled queries in the U.S., the search engine’s data shows.

Amidst the attention, Smith, a Pawhuska native living on 45 acres in Ochelata with chickens, goats, dogs and cats, found himself leading the public campaign for justice in Don Lewis’ case.

Cross, who appeared alongside her daughters in the Netflix series and has advocated for further investigation into her ex-husband’s disappearance since it happened, said Smith’s involvement marked the first time in 23 years the family has had hope for answers in the case.

“Jack is above and beyond any person I have met for a long time. He has been so helpful in taking care of all of the things that took place. Without him, we wouldn’t be where we are now (in the investigation),” Cross said.

From his home, Smith spends 14-hour days fielding media requests for the Lewis family, tracking down potential witnesses to corroborate details and pouring over property transfer papers for Big Cat Rescue and other documents connected to Baskin.

He has made several trips to Tampa, meeting with possible witnesses in-person and co-hosting an Aug. 12 press conference with the Lewis family and their lawyer, John Phillips, to announce a lawsuit against Baskin and two other people connected to the case.

Smith also set up a tip line, attached to a cellphone he answers, arranged a $100,000 reward for information that solves the case — with four billboards advertising both in Tampa — and helped the family organize a memorial for Don Lewis,

Crime analyst Sheryl McCullum said she became aware of Smith’s involvement with the case when the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute, a nonprofit she founded and directs, began looking into the disappearance. McCullum said as she was researching the case, Smith’s name “just kept coming up.”

She found his YouTube videos and the Facebook group, and the two met. In a report McCullum created for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Smith and his coalition are listed as resources law enforcement should use in the case.

“One of the things we included in that action plan was Ripper and his group, period … They’ve done a remarkable thing, especially in the people they’ve located, the people they’ve got to talk on video, the documents they’ve located and cross-checked with other documents. It’s pretty miraculous,” McCullum said.

McCullum said this level of public involvement in investigations “is unusual, but not unheard of,” pointing to “Don’t F*** With Cats” as an example — the 2019 documentary depicts the role of an internet community that assisted in locating convicted murder Luka Magnotta following an international manhunt.

Beyond the group’s research capabilities, McCullum said the assistance Smith and his coalition have provided Lewis’ family has been “phenomenal.”

“The biggest thing I think they have done is the advocacy for the family. The family truly feels like they now have a voice, they feel like there’s somebody up there championing for them, and I think that’s extraordinary,” she said.

Cross said Smith has been an important resource for the family.

“I hope that this case can be solved and I hope justice will be served. I know it’s going to take a long time for things to be done, before we have all the answers that we need. I look forward to that day. We are so thankful for Jack in our lives,” Cross said.

While she said the family is hoping to at least know where Don Lewis is and what happened to him, Smith said he wants to take it further.

“(The goal is) to get justice for Don Lewis and his family and find out what happened … I want to find out what happened and I want someone to be held responsible for what happened. That would be part of getting justice, if someone’s held accountable for what they did,” Smith said.