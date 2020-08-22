In challenging times —whether collectively or individually —counting one’s blessings can mean more than just a distraction from the stress.

I’m so grateful that more than 30 years ago, an editor and publisher at a daily newspaper in a small Nevada town gave me a chance to be a reporter.

My resume was far from compelling — during the previous six years I had worked four years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a radar technician on an antiquated jet series, and had labored the next two years as a night security guard, just marking time while waiting for my first newspaper break.

I celebrated my 31st birthday more than six months before I received that call from Nevada.

I’m grateful to the people of Bartlesville for accepting me and my efforts, even though I understand there are so many of you that have a much deeper knowledge of the intracacies of the games than I do.

I think I brought an understanding of people, emotions, character and hard work, but you have taught me so much about the games and many of the greater issues of competition and I thank you.

I’m grateful for a mom who had more faith in me than I did myself. She told me when i was 16 that I should focus on being a sportswriter.

But, I believed no one would ever want to read anything I wrote. Her quiet confidence resulted in me taking a newspaper writing class in college, which opened the door of my mind to the possibility.

I’m grateful for a sister that stayed home with mom, which allowed me to pursue my dreams. Whatever I have achieved is a result of her unselfishness and love for our family.

I’m grateful for those who have put up with my quirks of personality and my flaws and shortcomings.

I’m grateful for a wonderful friend named David and his wife and how they have done so much for me, even great sacrifice.

I’m grateful for Evan at the radio station and Trey and Jay for the many rides they’ve given me to out-of-town games.

I’m grateful for my fellow church members and their example to me and their patience with me.

I’m grateful to the Guy Upstairs for the talents with which he gave me and then helped me develop to the degree that I’ve been willing to work hard, and also for His mercies.

I’m grateful for my health.

I’m grateful that during one section of my life, my legs and lungs allowed me to be a very good distance runner.

I’m grateful for the kindness of coaches and their patience with me and my fumbling phone interviews.

I’m grateful for this country and the opportunities it gave my sister and I — rising from the cradle of poverty and the worst-dressed kids in school to college educations and respectable careers of service to others. I’m grateful for the freedom that allowed us to pursue our chances and our interests and to carve out our niche in the wonderful landscape of 400,000,000 diverse personalities in this nation.

I’m grateful to all of you that have so graciously thanked me for something I have done. Your kindness has bolstered me.

I hope you’ll all have a good weekend.

Blast from the past

Following is an excerpt of an E-E article from 2008.

Glen Maddux broke loose on the game’s first play for a 65-yard touchdown jaunt, helping Nowata to rumble to another impressive football victory.

The Ironmen (2-1) scored three first-half touchdowns en route to a 21-14 road victory Friday at Keys — the first time in three weeks Nowata didn’t have to go to overtime.

Next up, the Ironmen open District 2A-7 play against Caney Valley.

“We come out of non-district after playing some good quality teams,” said veteran Nowata head coach Eric Walkingstick. “We needed that going into district play....We’re definitely not there yet.”

, but we’re working to get where we need to be. They kids are willing to work hard to get there.”

Walkingstick’s crew proved again, at Keys, its combination of grit and talent is a winning combination.

Tailback Brax Hubbard ground out more than 100 yards of real estate, while Maddux galloped for near-triple digit rushing stats.

Quarterback Josh Engert completed 60 percent of his passes, including a 30-yard scoring strike to Justin Huntington, for approximately 100 yards.

“We had a good ground game and our passing game complemented the running game,” said Walkingstick. “We had a good balanced attack.”

The Ironmen wasted no time getting on the board when Maddux took the handoff on the opening play from scrimmage, creased the corner on a sweep to the right and burst 65 yards for a score.

After Keys knotted the score at 7-all, Nowata regained the lead on the Engert-Huntington aerial connection, followed by Joe Truesdell’s second point-after-touchdown, 14-7.

Engert’s quarterback sneak in the second quarter, coupled with Truesdell’s PAT, stretched Nowata’s lead to two touchdowns, 21-7.

Keys answered with a touchdown late in the first half.

Neither team scored in the second half.

One of Nowata’s mostly-unsung heroes this season has been Huntington.

After receiving a hardship approval by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association, Huntington is repeating his senior year at Nowata.

“He’s been doing great,” said Walkingstick. “He’s been contributing both offensively and defensively.”

After posting back-to-back 5-5 regular season records, Nowata is focused on carving out a winning record this season and in making a return appearance in the playoffs for the second-straight campaign.

-------

A combination of 13 service and blocking errors siphoned Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s winning desires Friday in women’s volleyball action.

The University of Great Falls (Mont.) outlasted the visiting Lady Eagles, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.

OWU, which hosts its home opener next Tuesday, fell to 1-1 on the season.

Although the Lady Eagles produced eight service aces against Great Falls, they also made eight costly service errors, infusing their host with some cheap points.

Amber Rouse led OWU’s serving stalwarts with four aces. Stephanie Lee contributed three aces, while Cayleena Koehn made one.

Vesper Hopkins and Alicia Efron paced OWU’s net attack with seven and six kills, respectively.

Quarterbacking the offensive attack was Lee with 17 assists.

Leslie Smith produced 10 digs while Tessa Logan came up with eight, Smith made six, Randa Roberts harvested five, and Rouse contributed four.

As a team, the Lady Eagles combined for a .088 attack percentage, making 14 attack errors and 22 kills.

Great Falls proved to be pretty much a one-woman force with Tosha Nunes making 13 kills, serving an ace, and recording 10 digs.

The Lady Eagles are slated to play four games this weekend in Montana.