By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Local women golfers have remained busy the past couple of weeks under the scorching sun.

Last Thursday, the Adams Women’s Golf Association challenged its linksters with feature play in: Starting 3 and Ending 3.

Kathy Brown and Darla Howe knotted at 29 for the feature championship in the A Flight. Brown made it a trifecta of honors by also winning the low net (71) and low putts (29) crowns.

Amy Hile owned the B Flight feature title, with 32. Willy Polk reigned in first place in both low nets (72) and low putts (31).

In the C flight, Jana Marion recorded 32 for the feature title, while Carla Lyle swept the low net (67) and low putts (32) kudos.

Hile bagged a birdie on No. 16, earning the hole out, as well.

Other hole out winners included Marilyn Griffin (No. 18), Lyle (No. 12) and Charlene Henderson (No. 1).

Aug. 13

The previous week — with the feature: Consecutive 3 — Darla Howe and Mary Beth Buchanan knotted for the feature honor in the A Flight with 16. Howe stood on top with low net score (75), While Buchanan came in with the low putts total (32).

The B Flight competition ended with Mandy Stewart as the feature winner (15), Jan Castelli with the low net score (70) and Kathy Kubitz with the low putts showing (27).

Lyle ruled in feature in the C flight (17), while Cheryl Clark churned to the low net recognition (75) an Henderson dialed in the low putts amount (35).

Howe and Sue Meiler recorded birdies on No. 8 and No. 6, respectively.

Seizing the hole out honors included Buchanan (No. 17), Dana Jordan (No. 7), Meiler (No. 6), Castelli (No. 6), Polk (No. 8) and Henderson (No. 14).